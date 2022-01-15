Bank innovates and releases account opening service via WhatsApp

THE Itaú Unibanco started a pilot program that will make it possible to open accounts using the Whatsapp. The novelty, which is still in the testing phase, can be used, so far, by public servants of the Government of Minas Gerais. The forecast is to expand the special service to other customers soon.

Read more: Banco Itaú has new job openings this week

As the bank explained, the purpose of the action is to make the account opening process simpler, modernizing and debureaucratizing the process.

The decision to start the implementation with the public of Minas Gerais state employees was made for the following reason: the institution is in charge of the payroll of state workers.

Account opening in a few minutes

The novelty initiated by Banco Itaú will allow, in just a few clicks, a person to be able to open their account at the institution. The procedure of opening happens entirely within WhatsApp.

Furthermore, through the messenger it will also be possible to customize the products and services offered by the bank. In short, it is a new possibility to open an account without having to leave your home. Currently, this is already possible through the Itaú website.

According to Flávio Iglesias, director of Individual Products at Itaú, the novelty also works as a complement to the service offered in physical branches. Face-to-face service is still necessary, especially for customers who are not familiar with financial transactions involving technology.