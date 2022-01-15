Barbara made Bolsonaro stutter on TV with a question

Bárbara Heck, one of the confirmed participants of “BBB 22”, has already made current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stutter on a RedeTV! program, when questioning the then federal deputy about his position regarding immigrants.

The moment happened in 2016, in the program “Chega Mais”. In the attraction, the gaúcha echoed a statement given by Bolsonaro about African refugees coming to Brazil, when the politician pointed out that they would be the “scum of the world”, and confronted him with the fact that “a large part of the Brazilian people are descendants of European”.

“Recently, you made a statement about African refugees here in Brazil, that they would be the ‘scum of the world’. So, a good part of the Brazilian people is of European descent. What do you think is the difference between immigrants from that time and the immigrants now”, he asked.

When answering the question, Jair Bolsonaro stuttered and said that the country “cannot accept that anyone who wants to enter here, enter”. “The issue, for example, of the Haitians. There is no health control whatsoever. To travel to any country abroad, you take a series of vaccines. Haitians are living on Bolsa Família in São Paulo”, added the then deputy. , who did not respond to Barbara’s questioning.

no people, but wait, barbara (bbb22), daniel (bbb20), his twin brother, matheus mazzafera and bolsonaro in the same video. WHAT HAPPENED? pic.twitter.com/XCqs5Wq9BQ — paiva in #bbb22 (@paiva) January 15, 2022

Confirmed on “BBB 22”, Bárbara Heck has already been present in some RedeTV! programs, such as “Mega Senha”, in December 2020.

In February of last year, the blonde was in the “Silvio Santos Program”, when she participated in the painting “Não Erre a Letra”, alongside other models.

The “BBB 22” debuts on January 17 for the first time under the command of Tadeu Schmidt.