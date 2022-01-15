‘BBB 22’: Luciano’s likes in adult content on Twitter go viral | TV & Soap Operas

reproduction Luciano is a dancer and actor

As announced on ‘BBB 22’, Luciano had his social networks scoured by netizens who judge whether or not his brother is good for reality. On Twitter, fans of the reality show discovered some of the dancer’s hottest likes.

Most of Luciano’s likes on Twitter are on adult and porn content, such as ‘Onlyfans’ pages. The web did not forgive and the subject is already one of the most talked about on the net. See some comments:

This Luciano I already got rancid. The guy’s twitter is all porn video likes and clearly he doesn’t see that as a problem. You must think that consuming this shit must be some kind of sexual release or something stupid like that. Think of the disgust I’ve seen — Thayná (@ThaynaMartilian) January 14, 2022

Who is Luciano?

Luciano was born in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, is 28 years old and is an actor and dancer. As a child, spent on the outskirts of her city, she went against the grain of her brothers, who were into hip hop, and joined a classical ballet class. As an adult, he studied acting and began working as a model.

He currently plays the character Lipe on the YouTube channel “Gato Galactico”. Luciano says that his artistic streak has always been encouraged by his mother, who raised him alone and he loves to be the center of attention. He has been in a non-monogamous relationship for eight years and is currently entering the house committed.

In his spare time, he likes to dance and prepare for friends some of the drinks he learned when he worked as a bartender, which he chooses as a point in his favor at the BBB.

Because he is very resourceful, persuasive and convincing, he thinks he can have a good relationship with the brothers. “I can win people over by helping them”, he explains. On the other hand, he finds it difficult to identify the evil in the attitudes of people around him. In fights, he opts for the appeasing profile, always trying to hear both sides of the story. Watch Luciano’s presentation video: