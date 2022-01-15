‘BBB 22’: Slovenia wants to flirt on reality and was Miss Pernambuco

The cast of “BBB 22” finally started to take shape. After Laís, the doctor from Goiás, and Jessilane, the biology teacher who has been compared to Gleici Damasceno, it is time to Slovenia face Born in João Pessoa, Paraíba, but living in Caruaru, Pernambuco, Eslovânia has 25 years old and was Miss Pernambuco in 2018.

The girl, named after the division of Yugoslavia, admitted to having delayed her physics graduation, where she was the only woman in the class, because of the Miss contests. She managed to win the position of Miss Pernambuco in 2018, the same year in which, at Miss Brazil, she won the award for best oratory.

Currently a marketing student, Slovenia, who is called Duda by her family, now works with social media and talks a little about everything: fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After her announcement on the show, she quickly amassed 200,000 followers on Instagram and was compared with the latest winner, now singer Juliette Freire.

Slovenia Marques is also single and explains that what she really lacks is quality, not quantity of suitors in her life. About the game, Slovenia was direct like the dancer Luciano: “I’m even ashamed to say how competitive I am. I fought for everything alone in life. I create goals and I go after them”, guaranteed the influencer, explaining that he considers himself a very calculating person and a bit quarrelsome, though still sentimental. “This lack of balance makes me who I am”, he reveals.

Although the announcement of the names was scheduled for this Friday (14), there is still no certainty about which participants are contaminated with Covid. In a statement released on Wednesday (12), the network admitted that an outbreak of the disease had contaminated at least three names of the cast. At first, there was no information on which group the patients belonged to: Camarote or Pipoca.