BBB22: Find out how Silvio Santos reacted to knowing that Tiago Abravanel is on reality

But hey! On Friday night (15), Tiago Abravanel was finally confirmed by TV Globo as one of the participants of BBB22. The biggest star of the reality show, the actor, singer and presenter was the penultimate to be announced, in the intervals of the programming of the carioca station. As soon as the artist’s name surfaced, social media was filled with memes featuring his grandfather, Silvio Santos.

Netizens were excited, for example, with the chance of the owner of the trunk being seen in the video of the angel’s gift, to send a message to the confined. The possibility is remote, given Silvio’s discreet stance in his intimate life. The veteran, however, loves to surprise. Anything can happen. And nothing either. If the star’s appearance on the competing channel seems distant, a pro-Tiago campaign would be seen in SBT’s calls.

Our Big Day is ending and it’s time to announce his arrival: @TiagoAbravanel! Who will be the last name, huh? 👀 I’ll tell you now! #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/V6pu1tSQkX — TV Globo 📺 (@tvglobo) January 15, 2022

According to information from Fernando Oliveira, Fefito, on Buzzfeed Brasil, Silvio had the best reaction when he discovered that his beloved grandson would be in the cast of the reality show. The presenter was very excited and ordered his station to show calls during commercial breaks, declaring support for Tiago. The animation, in fact, took care of the whole family.

Patrícia Abravanel, who last year, lived a controversy with her nephew on the networks, showed that the matter is already overcome and made a complimentary publication on her own Instagram account. “I don’t believe it! How brave!!! I’ve never watched a BBB, now I’ll have to watch it!!! I don’t even know what day it is! What courageeeeeemmm!!! Imagine the butterflies in his belly!!! My God!“, she was surprised. “May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality!!! I’ll be in the crowd and try to keep up!! Abrava Takes BBB!!! I’m sure Brazil will fall in love with you even more!! Go ahead, Tiago Abravanel“, wrote Patricia, with a campaign photo by Tiago.

Silvio Santos, who is currently spending a season in Orlando, USA, had not been informed about Tiago’s participation. “grandpa doesn’t know“, admitted the new brother, in conversation with Gshow. Curiously, the SBT communicator keeps a history with the realities. It was Silvio, who, in 2001, brought the format of long-term confinement to Brazil, with the “Casa dos Artistas”. At the time, the attraction was a bang, surpassing even Globo in the audience. Now, from a presenter, he can become a viewer, cheering for his grandson.