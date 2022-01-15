‘BBB22’: get to know the style of the brothers of Grupo Pipoca | fashion & beauty

They are still unknown to the public, but the five members of the Popcorn from BBB22 promise to give the talk with their diverse styles. Eliezer, Lucas, Luciano, Rodrigo and Vinicius are the brothers you will get to know better from this Monday, 01/17. In the meantime, check out a x-ray of the looks of each.
Eliezer, Lucas, Luciano, Rodrigo and Vinicius: check out the x-ray of the looks of the brothers from the Grupo Pipoca do BBB22 — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Actor and dancer from Florianópolis, Luciano is always doing some physical exercise. But, in her leisure time, she bets on well-dressed but casual looks. Sunglasses are also always in the compositions of the BBB22 participant.
Luciano is at BBB22: see x-ray of the participant’s style — Photo: Instagram
A 31-year-old businessman, Eli, as he has been called since he was little, is beach style. Printed shirts with open buttons are always composing your look, as well as sunglasses and prescription glasses. However, enjoy a more basic look with plain black or white t-shirts.
Eliezer is at BBB22: see x-ray of the participant’s style — Photo: Globo
An engineer and medical student, Lucas is 31 years old and very eclectic when it comes to fashion. Sportsman, he likes a more basic look with a t-shirt and cap on a day to day basis, but he doesn’t want to get dressed up, with a dress shirt, when necessary.
Lucas is at BBB22: see x-ray of the participant’s style — Photo: Instagram
A 36-year-old commercial manager, Rodrigo defines himself as a party-goer. And at these parties, he’s always very well-groomed. Style is not lacking for this paulista. A half-open printed blouse, sneakers and socks up to the shins are Rodrigo’s choices when the occasion is more informal. His tattoos are always on display.
Rodrigo is at BBB22: see x-ray of the participant’s style — Photo: Instagram
Directly from Crato, in Ceará, Vinicius bets on basic looks. For the northeastern heat, he is always wearing a t-shirt and shorts. Franciscan sandals are also part of this law graduate’s look.
Vinicius is at BBB22: see x-ray of the participant’s style — Photo: Instagram
