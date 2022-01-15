BBB22: Maria’s sister says she doesn’t know that the actress would be on reality and reveals a fight

Influencer Gabriela Andrade told her followers on Instagram that she did not know that her sister Maria would participate in Big Brother Brasil 22. The actress, who recently played Verena in the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’, on TV Globo, is in the cabin group of the new edition from reality.

According to Gabriela, she and her sister had a fight and haven’t spoken for months. “Guys, I’m coming here with the cleanest face in the world because I didn’t know. I swear on my children’s lives that I didn’t know my sister was on the ‘BBB’. We haven’t even spoken in a few months. We fought, quarreled, argued, we stopped talking to each other, sister thing”, told the influencer.

Despite the disagreement with her sister, Gabriela says she will cheer for Maria. “I’m with her until the end, even if she doesn’t talk to me anymore. I’m here for her! I kill and die for this girl,” he said.

When does the BBB 22 start?

The BBB 22 will start next Monday (17). Participants in this edition are already confined to a hotel. According to Rede Globo, three participants tested positive for Covid-19. People who are infected are doing well and are in isolation, as long as they have medical care.

According to the note, they will remain isolated until it is safe to enter the house. “When they are cleared by the doctors, they will join the other participants, in an innovative way and without prejudice to the dynamics of the game,” said the broadcaster’s statement released on Wednesday (12).

