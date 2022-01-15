BBB22: model from RS, Bárbara ‘predicted’ participation in reality and had a post commented on by Neymar | Rio Grande do Sul

Announced this Friday afternoon (14) as one of the participants of BBB22, the gaucho Bárbara Heck “predicted” her participation in the reality, which premieres on Monday (17). In 2021, the model from Novo Hamburgo, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, posted a photo of herself as if the list of program members had leaked (look above).
“Today is the day of paredawwnnn focus on gshow”, joked with the followers.
On Instagram, she has celebrities among its more than 250,000 followers on social media. Names such as players Neymar and Thiago Galhardo, musician Thiaguinho, former BBB and country singer Rodolffo and influencer Gabriela Pugliesi are some of those who accompany the model’s routine.
In a photo of the model, with the caption “Loirinha de Alphavella”, the PSG and Selection ace commented: “Alphavella”, laughing.
Former BBB Natália Casassola, also gaúcha, from Passo Fundo, does not spare praise: “Beautiful”, she wrote.
Neymar comments on photo of Bárbara Heck, member of BBB22 – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
On the networks, the model gives music tips and talks about astrology and the long fasts she performs.
“I don’t have a right protocol, ‘ah, I do it so many times a week'”, he says.
Bárbara Heck, from BBB22, poses with chimarrão on social media — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
In one of the posts, she lists books she read during a retreat:
Barbara’s post on social media: ‘Hello, BBB. I’m coming!’ — Photo: Playback/Instagram