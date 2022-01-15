‘BBB22’: see the style of Grupo Pipoca’s participants | fashion & beauty

BBB22: check out the style of the women of Pipoca — Photo: Instagram

A doctor, she is adept at monochromatic looks and full of romanticism in everyday life. She loves accessories (she almost always wears a pendant with the letter of her name) and tiaras with sparkles to hold her hair.

BBB22’s Laís: style x-ray — Photo: Instagram

The Biology teacher loves to spend the day sunbathing on the beach, in the pool or on the terrace. Bet on bikinis with prints and various models.

BBB22’s Jessilane: see the popcorn participant’s style x-ray — Photo: Instagram

She was Miss Pernambuco and loves to parade with a fashionable look. But it rocks when it comes with a white look: always elegant and comfortable.

Slovenia is at BBB22: style x-ray of the Popcorn participant — Photo: Instagram

Bárbara at BBB21: style x-ray of the Pipoca participant — Photo: Instagram

The model and nail designer likes a well-cut look and cleavage that enhances her body. She makes a point of showing off her vitiligo skin.

Natália from BBB22: style x-ray of the Pipoca participant — Photo: Instagram

