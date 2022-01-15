BBB22: Vinicius from Ceará is the first member of ‘popcorn’ to reach 1 million followers on Instagram | Ceará

Vinícius, from Ceará, announced this Friday afternoon (14) as one of the members of BBB22, was the first of the ‘popcorn’ group to reach the mark of one million followers on Instagram, this Saturday (15). The feat occurred less than 24 hours after its announcement on the reality show. At 12:50 pm, brother already had more than 1.4 million followers.

Vinicius holds a bachelor’s degree in law, but works as a digital influencer creating content full of Ceará’s characteristic humor. He even considers himself a “low-income influencer” by showing the simple everyday life in Crato, Cariri, in the interior of the state, where he lives.

Ceará recorded a video simulating its own entry into reality in 2021

Vinicius declares that he loves to party: ‘I only leave there loaded in the garbage truck

“Do you believe this is real? It’s not a dream? Armory, my people, ONE MILLION little lamps dazzling even NASA satellites 💡✨. Our boy deserves it too much! our special thanks to each of you!”, posted on the social network the participant’s administrator on Instagram.

Brother asked Felipe Neto for help in 2017

Youtuber Felipe Neto published, this Friday (14), images showing messages from Vinicius, from Ceará, who will participate in BBB22, sent in 2017. The contact was made after the Ceará law school class suffered a blow from a graduation party company. However, the youtuber only saw the messages almost five years later.

“I really wanted to know if his class managed to graduate and if they managed to catch the scammers who stole their money”, published Felipe Neto when showing the messages sent by Vinicius, who has a degree in law, but works as a digital influencer.

In one of the messages, Vinicius introduces himself and explains that he is part of the 2016.2 class at the Regional University of Cariri (URCA), which is based in Crato, the municipality where the influencer lives.

The case was reported by g1 at the time, when the students filed a police report against the company. The establishment declared, on social media, that it had interrupted the service due to the economic crisis experienced in 2017.

“With a lot of effort and sacrifice, we paid monthly, for five years, a financial quota to a company so that it could carry out our nostalgia class, our ecumenical act and our long-awaited graduation ball. During these 5 years, we gave the company an amount of R$ 170,000.00. Not to mention the extra expenses with passwords, clothes, souvenirs”, Vinicius told Felipe Neto.

Ceará simulated its own entry into BBB 21

Vinicius, from Ceará, recorded a video simulating what the interview itself would be like if he had entered the 2021 BBB. A year later, the digital influencer was confirmed in the Pipoca team of the new edition of the reality. See the full video below.

During the “fake” interview of the video, Vinicius answers common questions that would be asked to the participants of the reality show. “My love, to be honest, my goal is just to make money. Because people come here with stories that ‘want to challenge themselves, want I don’t know what’, I didn’t come here to challenge myself because a big challenge is already my life normally”, jokes the influencer.

In the publication, the new followers are even congratulating the Ceará native for having managed to enter this year’s edition.

About winning the R$ 1.5 million prize, the influencer joked. “Spill is right. I won’t even have time to take the opportunity to thank you. I’m going to sleep, because here nobody sleeps at night; it’s the fan breaking, it’s the burning heat, it’s the gnats sucking you, the bills worrying you. When I wake up, I’ll grab the first topic I have and leave.”

At the end of the video, he jokes as if his name wasn’t on the 2021 list and says “I didn’t want to enter that year, I prefer 2022”.

Meet Vinicius from BBB22 from Ceará

He is from Crato, in the Cariri region, and considers himself a “low-income influencer”. Vinicius also revealed that he loves to party in the video promoting his participation in the reality.

“People tell me I’m very happy. Where I get I’m already attracting everyone’s attention. So you think there’s a party every week I’m not going to get sick? I just leave there loaded in the garbage truck.”

