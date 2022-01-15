BBB22: Vinícius from Ceará recorded a video simulating his own entry into reality in 2021 | Ceará

Marcos Vinicius, from Ceará, participant of BBB22, recorded a video simulating what the interview itself would be like if he had entered the BBB 2021. A year later, the digital influencer was confirmed in the Pipoca team of the new edition of the reality. See the full video below .

Vinicius holds a bachelor’s degree in law, but works as a digital influencer creating content full of Ceará’s characteristic humor. He even considers himself a “low-income influencer” when showing the simple everyday life in Crato, municipality of Cariri, where he lives.

During the “fake” interview of the video, Vinicius answers common questions that would be asked to the participants of the reality show. “My love, to be honest, my goal is just to make money. Because people come here with stories that ‘want to challenge themselves, want I don’t know what’, I didn’t come here to challenge myself because a big challenge is already my life normally”, jokes the influencer.

In the publication, the new followers are even congratulating the Ceará native for having managed to enter this year’s edition.

About winning the R$ 1.5 million prize, the influencer joked. “Spill is right. I won’t even have time to take the opportunity to thank you. I’m going to sleep, because here nobody sleeps at night; it’s the fan breaking, it’s the burning heat, it’s the gnats sucking you, the bills worrying you. When I wake up, I’ll grab the first topic I have and leave.”

At the end of the video, he jokes as if his name wasn’t on the 2021 list and says “I didn’t want to enter that year, I prefer 2022”.

Marcos Vinicius is from Ceará who will participate in BBB22. He is from Crato, in the Cariri region, and considers himself a “low-income influencer”. Vinicius also revealed that he loves to party. Vinícius was another one of the “Pipoca” team – which brings together the anonymous – released on Rede Globo’s programming this Friday (14).

“People tell me I’m very happy. Where I get I’m already attracting everyone’s attention. So you think there’s a party every week I’m not going to get sick? I just leave there loaded in the garbage truck.”

Ceará has already had six other participants in previous editions of the reality:

Low income influencer

Vinicius defines himself as a ‘low-income influencer’ because he likes to show the day to day of simple life in the countryside of Ceará. He told gshow that it went viral after recording a video complaining about the lack of water in the municipality where he lives. Even the comedian from Ceará Tirulipa shared.

“I show the reality of things that happen in life, I don’t show luxury, travel and wealth. People identified with it, liked it and I went down this path. In the beginning, it was possible to close some partnerships. But then it became rare”, the Ceará native told gshow.

With this, he gained more followers and had 40 thousand before joining the BBB.