BH starts vaccinating children this Saturday against COVID; see the schedule – General

Children’s vaccines arrived this morning in Confins: first shipment to BH will be 10,800 doses (photo: BH Airport/Disclosure)

After a long wait, Belo Horizonte will start this Saturday (1/15) to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against the coronavirus. In this first shipment of 10,800 doses, children with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, indigenous or quilombola, bedridden and with reduced mobility will be covered.

The doses that arrived at the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, were transported to the Rede de Frio State Center, shortly after landing. The distribution to the health regional offices started this Friday (1/14).

The application of doses in BH will be done exclusively in health centers. However, in the future, the city will put vaccination points in municipal schools, in order to ensure that children are not in contact with patients who have respiratory symptoms or suspected COVID-19.

According to PBH guidelines, children must be accompanied by parents or guardians and present an identification document with photo or birth certificate, CPF, proof of address and vaccination card.

If the monitoring is carried out by a third party, there will be a need to present the authorization term for vaccination, available on the city hall website – it must be duly completed and signed by the parents or guardians.

The municipality warns that the expansion of vaccination for children without comorbidities will be done gradually and according to the number of doses transferred to the municipality.

Check the program:

01/15, Saturday: first dose for children with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, indigenous or quilombola children aged 11 to 5 years, completed by the date of vaccination.

Day 16/01, Sunday: there will be no vaccination.

01/17, Monday: start of application of the first dose for bedridden children or children with reduced mobility from 11 to 5 years of age, until the date of vaccination. Immunization will be done at home;

On this day there will be no vaccine application for any other priority group or age group. Health teams will be committed to administering the vaccine to bedridden children or those with reduced mobility.

01/18, Tuesday: application of the first dose for bedridden children aged 11 to 5 years, until the date of vaccination. Immunization will be done at home;

On this day there will be no vaccine application for any other priority group or age group. Health teams will be committed to administering the vaccine to bedridden children or those with reduced mobility.

01/19, Wednesday: booster dose for people aged 53 and 51, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. it is necessary to take the vaccination card, the identity document and CPF;

01/20, Thursday: – booster dose for people aged 49 years, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months. it is necessary to take the vaccination card, the identity document and CPF;

– booster dose for people aged 19 years, vaccinated with CoronaVac, whose second dose date has completed 4 months. it is necessary to take the vaccination card, the identity document and CPF;

21/01, Friday: booster dose for people 18 years old, vaccinated with CoronaVac, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months. it is necessary to take the vaccination card, the identity document and CPF;

– Repechage of booster dose for priority groups and age groups already summoned, whose date of the second dose has completed 4 months. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

booster dose

In order for people to receive the booster dose, it is necessary to present their identity document, vaccination card and to have received the second dose within a period of at least 4 months.

Calls will continue to be made, but as of Wednesday, January 19th, if a person, regardless of age, has completed this period, they can look for one of the vaccination points to take the booster.

opening hours

This Saturday, January 15th, the opening hours of the vaccination sites will be from 8 am to 2 pm. J from Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 17:00 for fixed and extra points, and from 8:00 to 16:30 for drive-thru points. Malls are open from 1 pm to 7:30 pm. Addresses can be verified on the city’s website.