Bia Haddad Wins Sydney WTA 500 Doubles Champion Alongside Kazakh | sneakers

Brazilian Bia Haddad won her third WTA title in her career this Saturday. Alongside Kazakh Anna Danilina, Bia overcame the partnership formed by German Vivian Heisen and Hungarian Panna Udvardy (4/6, 7/5 and 10/8) and became champion of the WTA 500 in Sydney.

Anna Danilina and Bia Haddad are Sydney WTA 500 Doubles Champions — Photo: Playback / Instagram

This was the main trophy of Bia’s professional career, who remains unbeaten in finals on the circuit. In the other two times in which she disputed the decision of a tournament, the Brazilian was also champion, adding titles in Bogotá, in 2015 and 2017.

This time, the title was won with dramatic contours. The game was tight in the first two set and, in the match-tiebreal, Anna and Bia even opened 9-2. But Heisen and Udvardy saved six championship points in a row, gluing at 9-8, before finally succumbing in 1h35 of the match.

