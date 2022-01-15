Big Brother Brasil 22: check the list of participants of the ‘cabin’

The Big Day has arrived! This Friday (14), Big Brother Brasil began to publicize the participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show. And as has been the case for two editions, half of the participants are famous and are part of the “cabin”.

The BBB 22 starts this Monday (17), after ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’. This year, the main novelty is Tadeu Schmidt as presenter.

Check out the list of participants of the “cabin”:

Actor and singer Arthur Aguiar was born in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and is 32 years old. He is married to influencer Mayra Cardi.

Pedro Scooby is a surfer, father of three and ex-husband of Luana Piovani. He is 32 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro.

Brunna Gonçalves is a 30-year-old dancer. She is married to singer Ludmilla.

Paulo André Camilo, sprinter

Paulo André Camilo is 23 years old, is a sprinter and was at the Tokyo Olympics.

Born and raised in Cidade Alta, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, actress and singer Maria is 21 years old.

Jade Picon, influencer

Jade Picon is an influencer and has over 13 million followers on social media. She is 20 years old and was born and lives in São Paulo.

Actor Douglas Silva is 33 years old and was born in Rio de Janeiro.

Linn da Quebrada, actress and singer

Actress and singer, Linn da Quebrada is 31 years old, was born in the capital of São Paulo, but grew up in the interior of the state.

Tiago Abravanel, actor and singer

Actor, singer, presenter and businessman, Tiago Abravanel was born in São Paulo and is 34 years old.