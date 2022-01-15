“Biggest blunders in history”; Arnaldo Ribeiro chooses the two worst signings made by São Paulo

The journalist argues that the deals were not cost-effective for Tricolor, and were carried out by the same management

São Paulo is experiencing a serious financial crisis, with a debt close to R$700 million. Because of this, the board has found it difficult to bring reinforcements to the squad commanded by Rogério Ceni. An example is the case of midfielder Soteldo, who, according to the tricolor president himself, Julio Casares, will not be hired so that the Sovereign does not repeat what was done in previous administrations. This was also criticized by journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro.

During the podcast ‘Posse de Bola’, from UOL Esportes, Arnaldo Ribeiro chose the two worst signings made by São Paulo: “The signings of Daniel Alves and Pablo, one costing 6 million euros and the other for this amount of European salaries, were the two biggest mistakes in the history of São Paulo Futebol Clube, many of São Paulo’s current economic problems are symbolized by these two players”, opined the journalist.

The journalist argues that the deals did not present cost-effectiveness to Tricolor, and both were carried out by the previous management, with the signature of President Leco, Executive Raí and Director Alexandre Bird. It is worth remembering that the striker is the most expensive signing in the history of São Paulo, costing approximately 6 million euros (about R$26 million at the time), being acquired from Athletico-PR.

With less expressive presentations, Pablo negotiates his contract termination with São Paulo to return to Hurricane, and is willing to give up the next few months of salary as long as he receives late payments. This situation is similar to what happened with Dani Alves, as the right-back managed to terminate his contract with Tricolor through an agreement of 60 installments of R$400 thousand, totaling R$24 million, due to salary delays.