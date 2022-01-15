Blumenau breaks new record and records second death

Blumenau recorded a new record of new cases of Covid-19 this Friday, 14th. 1,235 more than recorded last Thursday. In addition, the second death of the year was accounted for. The victim was a 71-year-old woman, with comorbidities, who had been hospitalized in the ICU since January 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has 76,477 confirmed cases. Of these, 694 did not survive, 71,693 have already gone through the isolation period and 4,090 patients are undergoing treatment.

There are currently 4,068 residents of Blumenau in isolation at home and 22 admitted to hospitals in the city. In all, Blumenau City Hall has already carried out 321,318 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 2,548 exams were processed.

Read also: Blumenau companies will carry out Covid-19 tests in partnership with the city hall

The ICUs have 13.6% of beds occupied, with six patients from Blumenau and three patients from other cities. In the ward, there are 16 patients from Blumenau and 5 from other municipalities, with an occupancy rate of 11.9%.

Vaccination

Blumenau has already applied 596,561 vaccines between 1st, 2nd, single dose and booster dose

In the last 24 hours, 141 vaccines of the first dose (273,071 vaccinated so far), 209 of the second dose or single dose (264,182 immunized so far), 1,339 of the booster dose (59,308 immunized so far).

Learn more: Indigenous is the first child vaccinated against the disease in Brazil

Santa Catarina received this Friday, 14, the first shipment of pediatric doses from Pfizer. The doses start the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. In all, Blumenau and region will receive more than 4 thousand doses. The City Hall of Blumenau announced this Thursday, 13, that the Lindolf Bell Polyclinic will be used to vaccinate children.

Blumenau extends Covid-19 monitoring hours

Due to the increase in cases of Covid-19, Blumenau Prefecture has extended the call hours of the Covid-19 Monitoring Center. The hours that used to be from 8 am to 5 pm were extended until 10 pm so that doctors, nurses and nursing technicians from the Health Promotion Department (Semus) can meet the demand.

This Saturday, the 15th, teams will work from 8 am to 4 pm. Next week the servers will continue to make calls at extended hours. Extended hours will continue to be adopted until necessary to meet high demand.

The telephone number used by the Monitoring Center always starts with 3381, which is the city hall telephone number, and the end changes according to the extension used by the professional. During calls, servers ask questions about the clinical condition of patients. The measure allows people to receive guidance from the health professional during the period of isolation.

It is worth mentioning that the Monitoring Center does not request any banking data or financial information from the user.

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality Blumenau. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram