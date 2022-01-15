Bolsonaro’s campaign nucleus has Flávio as 01 and aims at professional structure – 01/15/2022 – Poder

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has chosen ministers, centrão leaders and relatives to the electoral campaign nucleus.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (RJ), from the same party as his father, should be the 01 of the campaign, acting as coordinator. Elected to the Senate in 2018, he will not run for office this year. Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ) will also be present.

The president’s interlocutors have shown concern to start organizing the campaign.

While other opponents already have teams chosen and strategies in place, Bolsonaro arrives at the year of his reelection attempt with an unprofessional structure. Even the affiliation to the PL only took place on November 30th.

Since the end of last year, allies have been holding meetings to discuss campaign plans, especially the regional platforms.

In addition to Flávio, the leaders of the two main parties of Bolsonaro’s base also participate in the meetings: Valdemar Costa Neto (PL) and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP). Marcos Pereira, president of the ruling Republicanos, participated in at least one meeting on the reelection plan.

Ciro Nogueira has become a central advisor to the president since he took over the Civil House last year. The chief executive almost joined the PP, but opted for Valdemar’s party, as he understood it to be more advantageous.

The assessment is that the support of the PP was already guaranteed and that it was necessary to tie the PL, to guarantee better radio and television time in 2022.

Ministers Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretary-General) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Pensions) have also been engaged in conversations about Bolsonaro’s re-election.

Onyx is one of the few who worked on the president’s victory in 2018 while still in government. The Minister of Labor is a pre-candidate for the Government of Rio Grande do Sul.

General Ramos, in turn, is a close assistant and a long-time friend of the president. As there will be no candidate and has good traffic with leaders of the center, he should closely monitor the discussions about the campaign.

The military presence in the hard core of the political committee may also receive reinforcement from the Minister of Defense, Braga Netto, quoted to be Bolsonaro’s deputy.

The president’s allies hope to organize a more structured campaign than the one in 2018. In their opinion, some of the circumstances present in the last presidential elections will not be repeated.

In addition to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) being considered a more competitive candidate than Fernando Haddad, also from the PT, the president’s allies point out that Bolsonaro will need TV time and, above all, good platforms in the states.

The president himself stated, during the negotiations on membership, that state alliances were essential. He has said that he needs good platforms for governors and senators in the Federation units.

The problem is that state compositions often reflect the disorganization that downtown leaders try to correct in the national pre-campaign.

In São Paulo, where Bolsonaro launched Minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) as a pre-candidate for governor, the Bolsonarista base is cracked. More radical followers of the president work under the name of former education minister Abraham Weintraub.

Bolsonaro advisers point out that it will be necessary to find a composition between the two groups to prevent Bolsonaristas votes from being divided in the main state of the country.

In Espírito Santo, the scenario of uncertainty is not very different. Former senator Magno Malta (PL) has signaled that he wants to return to Congress, while Bolsonaro’s allies work for the candidacy for the Senate of the deputy leader of the government in the Chamber, Evair de Melo (PP). Both use proximity to Bolsonaro as an asset.

The president intends to return to present himself as an anti-system candidate, although it is more difficult to repeat this costume after four years in power and surrounded by the main caciques of the center, where he returned.

He has already stated, for example, that he does not intend to use resources from the electoral fund in the campaign, in an attempt to distance himself from the old policy.

Aides point out that the promise is difficult to fulfill, especially due to the high costs involved in a professionalized presidential campaign. Campaign trips made by presidential plane will need to be reimbursed to the treasury, for example.

Another point of attention will be communication. Bolsonaro says he does not intend to hire a marketer. However, names of professionals who could be selected for the task are already circulating.

One option to keep the president’s public speaking is to hire a “party” marketer. So much so that one of the names mentioned by allies is Duda Lima, a professional close to Valdemar. THE leaf he said he wasn’t wanted.

Bolsonaro himself met last week with Paulo Moura, who runs a political consulting firm in Pernambuco. The meeting was mediated by the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado.

Moura says that there was no invitation to work for Bolsonaro and spoke with the president about the current electoral scenario.

“Polls photograph the moment and it cannot be said that today’s image is the result of the elections,” Moura told leaf, when asked about Lula’s leadership in the polls.

The marketer also reported having talked to Bolsonaro about topics that, he predicts, will be at the top of the electorate’s concerns in the next electoral cycle, such as the economy and the Covid-19 crisis.

He currently provides political consultancy to the governor of Piauí, PT Wellington Dias. He stated, however, that he assumes a commitment to clients to only provide services to allied campaigns in the event of a contract.

Any marketer hired for Bolsonaro’s campaign will need to share space with Carlos Bolsonaro. That’s because the president’s son should continue to maintain a strong influence on social media, according to allies, as he did in 2018 and still does today.