Bolsonaro’s military removal is a signal to Lula

The recent episodes in which the Armed Forces showed distance from the government of retired army captain Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are at the same time a sign of position and a nod to other candidates in the presidential race, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the forefront.

According to Folha, he heard from general officers of the three Forces, despite the fact that the dialogue with the PT is basically non-existent at this moment, the events would speak for themselves and would serve to take the goat out of a military coup against Lula in the event of victory in October.

In the last two weeks, some facts have arisen in the always thorny relationship between the military and Bolsonaro, namely:

The Army has mandated that all 67 military exercises scheduled for the year be ended by September to free up troops in the event of electoral violence or, even worse, some US Capitol-style scenario. The same Force launched guidelines in the public treatment of the pandemic that go against the denialism advocated by Bolsonaro, in particular by criminalizing the dissemination of fake news, so much to the taste of Bolsonarism, which caused noise in the Planalto. The director-president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), Admiral Antonio Barra Torres, released a very harsh note calling the president to responsibility for having accused the body of having ulterior interests in the vaccination of children, which Bolsonaro criticizes.

The set of events, say uniforms in high positions in the active service, established a dividing line between the presidential turmoil and the Forces in the election year.

More than that, he tried to tell the candidates for the Planalto that, regardless of who wins the election, the Force will remain neutral. The acts were necessary since, from an image point of view, the military character of the Bolsonaro government causes justifiable apprehension from the left to the right.

The focus, say generals, admirals and brigadiers, is, of course, Lula. The PT even tried to establish a bridge with the fardados last year, but was not successful.

There is a refractory feeling among the military towards PT due to what they consider leniency with corruption, so much so that the candidacy of Sergio Moro (Podemos), the former judge who put PT in jail for 580 days, raised interest in uniformed sectors.

On the other hand, at the summit, there is the pragmatism that today Lula is the favorite to win the election. The benign reading is that the military seek to reiterate exemption; the most Machiavellian is that they don’t want revenge on the part of the new boss, if the PT comes back to power.

In any case, all ears remember what they call the times of fat cows under Lula, when the international bonanza of commodities and responsible fiscal management until the final stage of his term allowed the re-equipment of the Forces with programs such as submarines, fighters and armored vehicles.

According to interlocutors of the former president, he still views with reservation the behavior of the Army in 2018, when then-commander Eduardo Villas Bôas pressured the Federal Supreme Court in a tweet not to grant habeas corpus that would avoid his arrest.

On the other hand, they say that they do not believe there is any institutional obstacle in a possible relationship, and that Lula has understood the smoke signals that come from the barracks.

In the case of the Army, this month’s clash did not provoke any major crisis, other than questions about the issue of Covid-19 that did not come before the Minister of Defense, General of the Reserve Walter Braga Netto.

In the case of Barra Torres, who emphasized in his note demanding that Bolsonaro either retreat or recant, the situation was somewhat open. The Navy Command endorsed the terms of the admiral, who emphasized his status as a general medical officer of the reserve throughout the text.

Bolsonaro sought to ignore the episode to end it, saying he had not put the agency’s integrity in doubt — just to repeat innuendo.

The pattern has irritated military commanders, who are aware that the synergy between the Bolsonaro government and the Forces is something difficult to root out of the public mind.

As the testimonial book by Villas Bôas made clear, published last year, the military operated a return to politics behind Bolsonaro’s back when anti-PT sentiment was exacerbated in the uniformed leadership.

An undisciplined soldier and prosecuted for that, the then deputy was viewed with contempt by generals, until a group in the reserve paid attention to his electoral potential and saw a possibility of returning to power. Active service acquiesced, and provided cadres for the new government.

Throughout 2019 and 2020, the relationship was turbulent, as Bolsonaro used proximity instrumentally in his dispute with other Powers, notably the Judiciary, whose summit is frowned upon among the uniformed. On the other hand, the military obtained, in addition to positions, career and pension reforms that they had been asking for for 20 years.

Villas Bôas’s successor, Edson Leal Pujol, clashed directly with Bolsonaro and ended up overthrown, in the context of the military crisis that took the entire Defense summit last March.

His successor, Paulo Sérgio Oliveira, has been sailing more skillfully, although he had to give in by not punishing Eduardo Pazuello when the active-duty general, former Minister of Health, went to political action with the president.

So much so that, following the two recent episodes, he met with Bolsonaro, who said that everything was fine in the relationship with his former military house.

In practice, the military has left the spotlight since the president lowered the tone of his clash with Powers and signed the alliance with the center, after the acute crisis of September 7, 2021. As Bolsonaro’s recent speeches suggest, this is quite a lot. fragile as a framework.

Active-duty officers complain about the movements of generals in suits in government. The most recent conversations revolve around Braga Netto, who was Chief of Staff before taking over Defense in the wake of the March crisis.

He proved to be one of the most bolsonaristas of the military in the government and has his name speculated to occupy the vacancy of the four-star general of the reserve Hamilton Mourão as a candidate for vice president on the governing ticket.

There are doubts whether the centrão, which in practice will govern this last year with the transfer of budgetary powers to the Civil House under the command of the PP, will have the appetite to appoint a deputy.

The support and the bench that will be elected even if Bolsonaro skates below 20% in the first round may be enough, without carrying the president’s eventual political coffin so explicitly.

In this case, Braga Netto emerges strong, not least because he is seen as a follower of orders. The arrangement is supported by Luiz Eduardo Ramos (Secretary-General), who according to allies wants to occupy Defense in this last year of his mandate.