Braskem (BRKM5) submits share offering registration to SEC – Money Times

THE Braskem (BRKM5) sent to the body responsible for the capital markets of the United States (SEC) a request for a primary and secondary public offering of actions, according to a document made available to the market.

The prospectus states that the sale of the shares will take place “from time to time” and the company does not specify the number of shares in the offering or who the selling shareholders are, although it is public knowledge that Petrobras (PETR4) and Novonor, controlling shareholders of the company, have been studying for months the sale of their stakes in the company.

Petrobras announced last week that it expects to sell up to 100% of the preferred shares it holds in Braskem by February.

On the occasion, the company also reiterated that the sale will be carried out through a secondary offering of shares (follow-on) jointly with Novonor.

The prospectus published on Friday states that the offer is made under the “shelf” procedure in which Braskem may sell any combination of common and class A preferred shares on one or more occasions, and the same applies to shareholders. sellers.

Representatives from Braskem, Petrobras and Novonor could not be immediately reached for comment.