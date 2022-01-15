Brazil is behind France for the 1st time in hiring ranking

FIFA released this Friday (14) the ‘Global Transfer Report 2021’, a document that details the negotiations of the Ball Market in the last year. For the first time since the entity made the registration, Brazil does not lead the ranking of nationalities in total spending on player transfers.

The negotiation of 1,749 Brazilian athletes in 2021 generated a total of 468.4 million dollars (approximately R$ 2.6 billion), according to the publication. The amount guarantees the country the second place in the table, behind only France, whose representatives were responsible for ‘turning’ 643.6 million dollars (R$ 3.5 billion) in transfers.

The defenders Raphael Varane and dayot Upamecano were the two French players whose transfers shook the international market the most last year, according to the specialist website ‘Transfermarket’. Varane’s departure from Real Madrid to join Manchester United cost €40 million (R$222 million), while Upamecano’s move to Bayern Munich was the most expensive, involving €42.5 million (R$236 million). ).

The FIFA report also informs that 2021 was the third consecutive year of decline in values ​​committed to Brazilian players. In 2017 and 2018, negotiations involving footballers from the country were responsible for making Brazil exceed the mark of 1 billion dollars (R$ 5.5 billion) spent on transfers.

The document records the negotiations of male and female athletes in professional and amateur football. Last year, 54,739 transfers were registered worldwide. Brazil was at the top of the ranking of countries with the highest number of players signed (784) and second in the sales list (820), being surpassed by England, which negotiated 885 athletes.

Regarding the money spent on transfers, Brazil was far from the top-10 in the world. The list is also headed by England, responsible for investing almost 1.4 billion dollars (R$ 7.7 billion) in hiring. Brazilian clubs disbursed ‘only’ 53.2 million dollars (R$ 293.9 million), practically half that of Portugal, which ranks tenth in this ranking.

However, Brazil was the sixth country that received the most from the sale of players, registering 293.2 million dollars (R$ 1.6 billion). The Brazilian ‘raw material’ was only behind, respectively, England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain, countries that make up the elite of European football.