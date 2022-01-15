Brazil records 251 deaths and 112,286 new cases in 24 hours – News

This Friday (14), Brazil recorded 251 deaths and 112,286 new diagnosed cases of Covid-19, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries). The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 139 and the moving average of new cases is 68,140.

The country accounts for 620,796 deaths and 22,927,203 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Minas Gerais are the states with the highest number of deaths, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the fatality rate of the coronavirus in Brazil is 2.7% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 295.4.

THE R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 161.8 million people received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, which corresponds to 75.8% of the population, with more than 145.2 million having already received the second dose or a single dose vaccine. The number of immunized with the booster dose is 32.4 million, equivalent to 15.1% of the population.

