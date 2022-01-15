Brazil records more than 110,000 new known cases of Covid and 238 deaths in 1 day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (14) 110,037 new known cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,925,864 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 68,160 – the highest recorded since June 28 last year (when it was at 68,231). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +743%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

It is the third-highest record of known cases in a single day. The record so far occurred on September 18, 2021, with 125,053 cases registered, but this was strongly influenced by more than 100,000 dammed records from RJ, included on the same day. At the second highest mark (114,139), on June 23, 2021, the number was inflated by more than 36,000 RN cases that were retained in the system.

1 of 6 Growth of the moving average of new known cases in the last week — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Growth of the moving average of new known cases in the last week — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Total deaths: 620,847

620,847 Death record in 24 hours: 238

238 Average new deaths in the last 7 days: 138 (14-day variation: +42%)

138 (14-day variation: +42%) Total known confirmed cases: 22,925,864

22,925,864 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 110,037

110,037 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 68,160 per day (14-day change: +743%)

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average of cases reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23, 2021.

The country also recorded 238 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 620,847 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 138. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +42%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

2 of 6 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Two states had no deaths on Monday: AC and RR.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

After the Ministry of Health data blackout, states began to normalize the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil on January 4.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 after a hacker attack was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

In January, the ministry reported that four of its platforms were re-established in December; stated that, on January 7, the integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information was gradual.

Government of SP counts fewer new cases of Covid-19 across the state than the city hall records only in the capital of São Paulo

Ministry of Health data blackout completes one month

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.

“We didn’t see the evolution and arrival of the omicron. It didn’t suddenly appear in the New Year. It came in during the month of December, and we were completely in a blind flight there, because there hadn’t been any; we didn’t saw the data grow”, says Professor Marcelo Medeiros, founder of Covid-19 Analytics. He stopped the service that helps authorities make decisions amid the pandemic.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (17 states): AL, SE, PA, PI, SP, MT, AC, BA, PR, RN, MS, AM, MG, RS, RO, MA, TO

AL, SE, PA, PI, SP, MT, AC, BA, PR, RN, MS, AM, MG, RS, RO, MA, TO In stability (4 states): SC, GO, ES, AP

SC, GO, ES, AP Falling (5 states and the DF): PE, CE, RJ, PB, DF, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see data from the latest national balance sheet

See the situation in the states

3 of 6 States with high deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with high deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

4 of 6 States with deaths in stability — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with stable deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

5 out of 6 states with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1 States with falling deaths — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).