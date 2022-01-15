Brazil registers 110 thousand new cases of covid and 238 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 238 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Friday, the 14th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 138, above the 126 recorded the day before.

The number of new infections reported was 110,037, while the moving average of positive tests is 68,160 – a 743% increase from two weeks ago. This is the third highest daily total of cases since the beginning of the pandemic and the first time that the country exceeds the 100 thousand mark since September 18 of last year, when 125 thousand people were notified with covid, the record so far.

In total, the Brazil has 620,847 deaths and 22,925,864 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.7 million people have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 100 deaths and 8,400 new cases in the last 24 hours. The largest number of positive tests for the coronavirus in the period came from Minas Gerais, which reported 18,900 new infections and 23 fatalities from the disease. Acre and Roraima did not report deaths from covid this Friday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 112,286 new cases and 251 more deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 22,927,203 infected people and 620,796 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.