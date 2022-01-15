Britney attacks sister and vents about family members: ‘They ruined my dreams’

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 01/14/2022 14:23



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

International singer Britney Spears has spoken out after a recent interview with her sister, Jamie Lynn, on ABC News’ Good Morning America, where she commented on the “complicated” relationship with the artist.

In the chat, Jamie released her new book that talks about Britney’s personal life and behavior, which she said was “out of control” when she was subjected to her father’s guardianship, in which she was under control for 13 years.

Through social media, Spears spoke out and attacked her sister, defending herself against Jamie’s allegations. “She’s never been very close to me in the last 15 years. So why would they talk to her about it except for the fact that she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

“I wrote a lot of my songs, she was the kid back then. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her for free.”

Britney Spears



The artist also spoke about her relationship with other family members, feeling very sad for them: “I was always the best person. They all got to do what they wanted and play with me while I sat and watched. But now it feels like a joke. ..The last thing I would do is ask for the things that were given to her! So yes, they ruined my dreams,” she said.

“My family has ruined a billion percent of my dreams and they try to make me look crazy even though I’m burning with a fever, I can’t get out of bed. My family loves to put me down, and they hurt me all the time, so I’m disgusted with them.”

Britney Spears

Finally, the star even sent a message to her sister: “I hope your book sells well, Jamie Lynn!… Make cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself”, concluded Britney.