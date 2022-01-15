Brunna took several wigs to BBB22. understand the strategy

The LeoDias column discovered one of the strategies that dancer Brunna Gonçalves will use at BBB22 (Big Brother Brasil). With a sharp communication team, fans of the show can expect a participant who is attuned to the trends.

Brunna is part of the BBB22 Camarote and from January 17th we will be able to follow the dancer on global screens. The LeoDias column discovered one of the strategies that the new sister will use in the game. One of them is to radically change the hair every 15 days throughout the program. Like? With its not-so-humble collection of laces. For her debut on the reality show, she will appear with platinum locks.

According to the report, the idea of ​​the carioca was to play with her various personalities. In fact, this strategy will also be used in the presentation videos that the famous recorded before the confinement for her social networks.

Another famous, as already announced by the column, who decided to change the look was Jade Picon. Before blonde, the digital influencer and businesswoman decided to return to the dark wires at BBB22.

