C6 launches service for transferring dollars abroad in a global account

Since last Wednesday (12), C6 Bank has allowed some customers to send and receive dollars from abroad to make life easier for those who make international transfers frequently. In this way, digital banking will be a new option available in the market for those who use platforms to carry out this type of financial operation.

C6 Bank launches service for transferring dollars abroad in a global account

According to C6 Bank, the service is available to users who have a Global Account, which makes it possible to store money in foreign currency. In this way, it is possible to send and receive dollars from any checking account, registered abroad. In short, the company charges a fee of US$ 30, that is, around R$ 165, to send dollars abroad through the international account. In order to receive a transfer, the user needs to pay a fee of US$ 15, that is, around R$ 82. In addition, the deadline for sending dollars through the Global Account is 2 business days. Transfers are made from 9 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays. However, you can request it at any time of the day. To make a transfer, you need:

Open the C6 Bank app; Then, click on the option “Transfer dollar”; After that, you must fill in the data and value, as well as select the reason. On the other hand, in order to receive, it is necessary to share the account data with the person who is going to transfer the money and allow the receipt in the C6 Bank app. The global account is also offered in euros and comes with a debit card that allows you to make purchases abroad. In addition, it is possible to withdraw foreign currency at 2 million ATMs around the world.

