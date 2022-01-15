Caixa Tem releases up to R$ 3 thousand through the app; Learn how to withdraw

After a long wait, thousands of Brazilians will have access to retroactive installments of emergency aid. You amounts of up to BRL 3 thousand are now available to single-parent family heads through the Caixa Tem app.

In 2020, only single mothers were entitled to double the benefit. Payments to parents in the same situation were vetoed at the time by President Jair Bolsonaro, but the National Congress overrode the presidential veto and they have just been released.

The money is now available in Caixa Tem’s social digital savings, the same one used throughout the duration of the aid. The emergency program officially ended in October last year.

Each parent will be entitled to a different amount, ranging from R$600 to R$3,000. It all depends on when he was approved to receive the program installments. In addition, retroactives refer only to the first five rounds of 2020, not including the transfers of 2021.

How to get access to money?

As informed by Caixa Econômica Federal, the quotas have been available since January 13 in the accounts. The beneficiary just needs to enter the app, update their registration and move the values.

It is not necessary to go to any bank branch. The credit was carried out automatically, directly into the Caixa Tem account.

The government transferred around R$ 4.1 billion to pay the retroactive payment of the head of the family. Despite the extra payment, the extension of emergency aid is not considered.