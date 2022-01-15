Call of Duty 2022 could be brought forward due to Vanguard

Despite Call of Duty: Vanguard topping November 2021 sales in the US — its debut month — Activision doesn’t seem to be satisfied with its commercial numbers. According to insider Tom Henderson, the publisher may anticipate the launch of Call of Duty 2022 due to the underwhelming result.

On his Twitter, the journalist indicates the official reveal of the next game for the Brazilian winter, with the debut taking place in October — accompanied by a “big” update for Warzone soon after.

As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer. Hearing rumblings that the title could be released in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance, with a “big” Warzone update coming soon after. pic.twitter.com/3x8Qw2Eryp — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2022

Despite the “good” sales of Vanguard in the US (exact numbers were not revealed), the title did not do well in the UK. According to the GSD report, sales at launch were 40% lower compared to its predecessor (Black Ops Cold War).

As for Call of Duty 2022, as Henderson himself pointed out, the game could be called CoD: Modern Warfare II. Several rumors about the new FPS circulate on the Internet, with emphasis on a possible mode inspired by Rainbow Six Siege.

