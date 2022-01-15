Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released in October, says insider

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is near!

According to well-known insider Tom Henderson, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a new game in the Call of Duty franchise, will be released in October, a month earlier than usual.

According to Henderson, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is expected to be revealed at some point in the future. Winter, and will land on Xbox in October, a month earlier than normal, which is in November. THE insider commented that the game should be released a month earlier than usual due to poor sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Check out what the insider:

As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer. Hearing rumblings that the title could be released in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance, with a “big” Warzone update coming soon after. pic.twitter.com/3x8Qw2Eryp — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2022

“As expected, the new game in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, will be revealed this winter. I’ve heard rumors that it will release in October due to weak Vanguard sales, with a ‘big’ Warzone update soon after.” he said.

