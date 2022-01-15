Canada and unvaccinated: Restrictions range from alcohol and cannabis to seeing children

In Canada, the province of Quebec has adopted numerous measures to encourage local vaccination against covid-19, such as restricting the purchase of alcohol and cannabis. The rule begins to take effect next Tuesday (18), with taxation of non-vaccinated and, now, justice has determined that, temporarily, a father will not be able to visit his son.

The region faces a new wave of cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, only 12.8% of the population of the Canadian province has not been immunized against covid-19, but these people represent almost a third of all hospitalizations due to the infection in Quebec.

To encourage covid-19 vaccination, the province of Canada adopts a series of sanctions for those who are not vaccinated (Image: Reproduction/Erika8213/Envato)

Case of the unvaccinated father

In Quebec, a divorced father who chose not to be immunized against covid-19 temporarily lost the legal right to see his 12-year-old son until February. The measure can be revised if the man chooses to receive the vaccine. The judge’s decision was made in late December.

The action was brought by the mother, after discovering that the child’s father did not receive the vaccines against covid-19 and, in posts on social networks, he had a position contrary to immunizations.

In addition, the woman lives with her current partner and two other children. These are not yet old enough to be immunized. Faced with this scenario, the judge understood that it was not “in the best interest of the child to have contact with the father”.

In Brazil, there are already similar cases. In September 2021, the Family Court of Passo Fundo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, suspended, through an injunction, the right to visit the daughter of a father who chose not to be immunized against covid-19, according to the Conjuration.

Alcohol, cannabis and taxation

In addition to the measure imposed by the judge, the Quebec authorities are adopting measures to encourage the immunization of the last group of unvaccinated people. For example, the provincial prime minister, François Legault, said that people who have not received the first dose of the vaccine will have to pay a “contribution” to add to local health resources.

In addition to the kind of fine for the non-immunized and the ban on the purchase of cannabis — whose recreational use has been authorized across the country since 2018 — and alcohol, the province of Canada also adopted a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to contain the new pandemic wave. The measure will be valid for every day of the week and should be suspended when the transmission rate of the virus drops.

Source: BBC and Conjur