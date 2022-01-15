Casas Bahia has a special offer for the iPhone 13 Pro Max – Tudo em Tecnologia

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s most powerful smartphone to date. Made for the most demanding, the model features a high resolution screen, high-end processor and advanced cameras. And today, it is on a special offer for R$ 8439 in 10 interest-free installments on the card.

Equipped with an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 13 Pro Max delivers high performance in any task, even in heavy games. It also has 6GB of RAM for great multitasking and 128GB of internal space. In addition, it comes out of the box with the iOS 15 system that offers greater security and fluidity.

For photos, Apple has added a triple rear camera setup. In practice, there is a 12 MP main lens (f/1.5), a 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/1.8, 120°) and a 12 MP telephoto lens (f/2.8, 3x optical zoom). In addition, the 12MP (f/2.2) front camera promises high quality photos.

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Main Features:

Screen: 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

With a discount of R$ 8439 in 10 interest-free installments, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an excellent investment: