Ceará at BBB 22, Vinicius reaches 1 million followers on Instagram – Zoeira

In about 15 hours, Vinicius, from Ceará, announced as a participant in the BBB 22, went from less than 100k followers on Instagram to more than 1 million. The mark was reached this Saturday morning (15th) and celebrated by the administrators of the bachelor’s degree in Law.

Vinicius is the first “anonymous” to reach 1 million followers.

The fans of Ceará were baptized as ‘lampões’.

Vinicius will be in the group ‘Popcorn‘ – which brings together the “anonymous” of reality.

The BBB debuts this Monday (17). The 20 participants were announced throughout this Friday (14), on TV Globo’s schedule.

See how many followers* the members of ‘Pipoca’ have:

Slovenia – 741 thousand

Lais – 448 thousand

Barbara – 433 thousand

Jessilane – 326 thousand

Luciano – 224 thousand

Rodrigo – 184 thousand

Eliezer – 181 thousand

Lucas – 167 thousand

Natalia – 166 thousand

*Numbers collected on Instagram this Saturday morning (15).

Video joking that it would be on BBB21

In the profile he maintains on Instagram, the cearense shares humorous content and defines itself as a “low income influencer“.

Last year, he posted a video joking that he was chosen for participate in BBB 21. In the recording, he simulates an interview to enter the reality show and even reveals what he would do if he won the R$ 1.5 million prize.

“What am I going to do if I win the prize of R$ 1.5 million? Before or after I’m discharged from the hospital? , what I’m going to do after I regain consciousness is sleep”, he joked, and, at the end of the recording, predicts that would enter in this year’s edition.

Who is Vinicius, participant of BBB 22?

The young man is 23 years old, was born in Crato, in the Cariri region, and lives with his father, maternal grandmother and aunt in a family pension.

According to him, since he was a child he’s been a mess; he was always on the school board for mischief. Despite this, he was also dedicated and got high grades. From a very young age, he turned to help around the house: he sold sweets, worked as a private teacher, public school monitor and even a wake singer.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in law, but does not intend to practice law. Before joining BBB, he worked at the family restaurant and made videos to earn extra income on social media, used to turn sad stories into humor.

Vinicius said he is quick and has an answer for everything: “To argue with me, it’s good to come with water and a stool, because I don’t fold”. It annoys when lies are told about him and has made it clear that he doesn’t like freshness and arrogance.

Its main objective is to earn R$ 1.5 million. “Resistance is living with a minimum wage for a month, the rest is easy”, he observes.

