Cearense Vinicius is the 11th confirmed participant of the BBB 22; meet – Zoeira

Vinicius is 23 years old, was born in Crato, Ceará, and is confirmed in BBB 22. The Ceará native lives with his father, maternal grandmother and aunt in a family pension.

Since childhood, he’s been a mess; he was always on the school board for mischief. Despite this, he was always very dedicated and got high grades. From a very young age, he turned to help around the house: he sold sweets, worked as a private teacher, public school monitor and even a wake singer.

He holds a degree in Law, but does not intend to be a lawyer. She works at her family’s restaurant and makes videos to earn extra income on social media. He says he uses sad stories to make humor.

Vinicius thinks fast and has an answer for everything: “To argue with me, it’s good to come with water and a stool, because I don’t bend over”, he comments. It bothers you when lies are told about you. Make it clear that you don’t like freshness and don’t put up with arrogant people.

The new brother likes to move good things, but if he needs to, he moves the bad ones too: “I’m not a gossiper, I’m a consumer of gossip”, he says. He says he has an adventurous spirit, appreciates the new and is not afraid of anything. , it must be competitive as it is in life on the outside.

His main objective at ‘Big Brother Brasil’ is to earn R$ 1.5 million. “Resistance is living with a minimum wage for a month, the rest is easy”, he observes.

Video joking that it would be on BBB21

In the profile he maintains on Instagram, the cearense already accumulates 289 thousand followers, publishes humorous content and defines himself as a “low-income influencer”.

Last year, he shared a video on the social network joking that he was chosen for participate in BBB 21. In the recording, he simulates an interview for the entry into the reality show and even reveals what he would do if he won the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

“What will I do if I win the prize of R$ 1.2 million? Before or after I’m discharged from the hospital? , what I’m going to do after I regain consciousness is sleep”, he joked, and, at the end of the recording, predicts that would enter in this year’s edition.

The winner of the 21st edition of the reality show was Juliette Freire.

