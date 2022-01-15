check out the images of the new colors

In early January, Sony released, at CES 2022, the first images of the new DualSense colors and PS5 skins. Now, North American journalists and content creators have received the materials to test them.

Among the lucky ones, Geoff Keighley, creator of the TGA, had first-hand access to the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple models — in addition to the Cosmic Red cover. IGN was also one of the chosen and obtained the same products, with the exception of the faceplate, as it was sent in Midnight Black. See the images:

New DualSense colors.
(SOURCE: Geoff Keighley/reproduction)
New DualSense and PS5 faceplate colors.
(SOURCE: Geoff Keighley/reproduction)
New DualSense and PS5 faceplate colors.
(SOURCE: Jonathon Dornbush/reproduction)
New DualSense and PS5 faceplate colors.
(SOURCE: Jonathon Dornbush/reproduction)

Sony announced the “Galaxy Collection” in December, which adds three more new DualSense colors to previous models, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red — in addition to the standard white. The new feature should be available sometime this month.

The official PS5 covers leave the console with one of the following skins: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue or Galactic Purple. In the US, they will be released this month — and later in other regions, such as Brazil, but still without a defined window.

