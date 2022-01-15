Check out the results of Quina 5754 and Lotofácil 2422 this Friday (14/1)

posted on 01/14/2022 19:58 / updated on 01/14/2022 20:29



Will you “sext” with extra money in your pocket? – (credit: Reproduction)

On Friday night (1/14), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw four lotteries: Quina’s 5754 contests; Lotofácil’s 2422; the 195 of Super Seven and the 2262 of Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 700 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 10-17-41-60-66.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-04-16-21-22-28-42-44-45-48-55-59-60-61-66-70-76-92-94-97.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-14-17-18-22-25.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 4.8 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 9

Column 2: 1

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 6

Column 5: 5

Column 6: 8

Column 7: 6

