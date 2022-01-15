check out the TikTok of the reality participants

The cast is massive on TikTok; check out the profiles

The list of participants of Big Brother Brazil 22 is being released this Friday (14). On the internet, users have already discovered the profiles of social networks, including the TikTok accounts of the BBB22 cast.

See the list below and check out the TikTok of the participants of the new edition of the reality!

This article is being updated.

Also read: BBB22: see the full list of participants

Check out the TikTok of BBB22 participants

1) Lais (Popcorn)

Laís is a doctor and is part of the Pipoca nucleus of Big Brother Brasil 22. On her TikTok, there are videos dancing and taking walks.

2) Luciano (Popcorn)

The new BBB22 entrant was already quite active on TikTok before joining the most watched house in the country. On the platform, Luciano, who is an actor and dancer, published series with several parts, such as “racist expressions”, “breathe 3 2 1”, “bizarre family” and “bi life”.

3) Jessilane (Popcorn)

So far, Jessilane’s TikTok profile has not been found or confirmed.

Photo: Publicity/Globo

4) Eliezer (Popcorn)

The designer and entrepreneur is another confirmed in the reality. On his TikTok, Eliezer commented on subjects such as branding and marketing.

5) Slovenia (Popcorn)

Participant Slovenia is another BBB22 member with a TikTok account! On the platform, the sister, who is a model and marketing student, released videos with dances and at parties.

6) Lucas (Popcorn)

Engineer and medical student Lucas is also active on TikTok. The brother often shares his routine at the gym.

7) Barbara (Popcorn)

The model and public relations is another member of BBB22 with TikTok. Barbara used to make videos with voiceovers.

The actor and singer is on TikTok and shares videos dancing with his daughter, the fruit of his marriage to Mayra Cardi, and promoting the music itself.

9) Rodrigo (Popcorn)

So far, Rodrigo’s profile on TikTok has not been found or confirmed.

Photo: Publicity/Globo

10) Natalia (Popcorn)

Natalia is a model and nail designer. On your TikTok, you can watch videos of dancing, alone or with friends.

11) Vinicius (Popcorn)

The law graduate makes humorous videos on TikTok about subjects such as everyday life and politics.

12) Pedro Scooby (Cabin)

On TikTok, the surfer posts videos surfing and his routine with his three children, fruits of his former marriage with the actress. Luana Piovani.

13) Brunna Goncalves (Cabin)

The ballerina has several videos dancing and interacting with her wife, the singer ludmilla, in your TikTok account.

14) Paulo André Camilo (Cabin)

Before entering the most guarded house in the country, the Olympian had only posted two videos on his TikTok: one dancing and the other in a photo shoot.

What to expect from BBB22?

This year’s program will be presented by Thaddeus Schmidt and will begin on January 17th. The participants were announced this Friday (14).

This year’s Big Brother Brasil already has several new features – among them, a dropout button. The participant just presses it and will be eliminated. Another novelty will be the presence of two Big Phones.

The public will also have an option to interact with the reality: the game “Big Game BBB”. Available for Android and iOS, the game allows the user to bet on the weekly development of the game – such as who will be the leader, who will be nominated for the wall, who will be in the VIP, and much more. For each hit, the player raises by one ranking general. The game is not yet available for use, but everything indicates that it will be released as soon as the BBB starts.

Read too: BBB: remember 6 shows that rocked the program’s parties