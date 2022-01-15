Chevrolet announces that it has 265,000 cars with internet on board in Brazil

A pioneer in connected services on board vehicles in Brazil, Chevrolet announced the latest numbers of its connected services. According to the manufacturer, there are already about 265 thousand cars connected in the country. This record number includes the entire line offered by Chevrolet in Brazil – from Onyx up to S10 pickup.

Connectivity allows customers to choose to use services such as vehicular wifi, The OnStar (which encompasses concierge, security and emergency services) and the myChevrolet. Adherence to these services has been growing rapidly. To give you an idea, according to Chevrolet, there was a 30% increase over the previous year.

The trend also happens in other manufacturers. In 2021, on-board connectivity became present in models such as Hyundai HB20, Fiat Toro and Jeep Compass – three national examples that came from the factory with a telephony chip.

”Connected services grow exponentially because the driver has already realized their value. Whether in terms of convenience, practicality or, above all, tranquility”, commented the director of Connected Services at GM South America, Jaime Gil. “One of the biggest benefits is greater safety for passengers’.”

Chevrolet/Disclosure

OnStar Technology

Launched in 2015, the platform OnStar establishes a connection between the car and a call center. Therefore, if a serious accident occurs, the location is immediately informed to attendants, who contact passengers.

The service also issues alerts for the Whatsapp of the vehicle owner. They range from warnings about upcoming services to alerts about the vehicle – for example, about the low battery charge.

This is possible because the technology is integrated into the car’s electronic architecture. That is, in addition to the battery charge and the review time, it is able to identify possible problems.

According to Chevrolet, from 2020 to 2021, periodic maintenance signaled by the app grew by 70%. Finally, OnStar also allows remote updates of vehicle systems via OTA (over the air). That is, the owner does not need to take the vehicle to a dealership for this service.

Disclosure/Chevrolet

advanced connectivity

Another feature that is growing in the market is remote vehicle controls via smartphone. Such as, for example, locking and unlocking doors, starting the engine and air conditioning or checking the vehicle’s mileage. At Chevrolet, in 2021, there were about 400,000 hits.

”Many families use a single car and find it important that information such as the location and maintenance status of the vehicle can be shared”, says Gil. “You can check the fuel level in the tank or check if the car has arrived at your destination”, adds the GM executive.