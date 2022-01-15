Chevrolet Cruze is offered for PCD with a reduction of up to 17%

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Chevrolet do Brasil is granting an additional discount throughout its dealership network in January 2022 in addition to the IPI exemption on the purchase of Cruze and Cruze Sport6 ​​models.

As far as the versions of both models are concerned, the LT, LTZ and Primier versions are available to customers in the sedan variant. However, in the hatch variant (Sport6), only the LT is available.

Under the hood, both the sedan and the hatch are equipped with the traditional 1.4-liter turbo engine with up to 153 horsepower on ethanol and 150 horsepower on gasoline. Maximum torque is up to 24.5 Nm at 2000 RPM. The transmission is a six-speed automatic on all versions.

Discounts for people with disabilities (PwD) are composed only of the exemption from IPI and factory bonus. None of the versions contemplate the ICMS exemption as they are positioned above R$ 100 thousand, a new ceiling for the respective exemption.

Check out Cruze prices for PwD in January 2022:

*Summit White (Solid).

Model public price PwD price total discount Cruze LT (RQ7) BRL 137,400 BRL 113,349 -17.50% Cruze LTZ (RS7) BRL 152,140 BRL 137,995 -9.30% Cruze Premier (R7U) BRL 164,640 BRL 149,806 -9.01% Cruze Sport6 ​​LT (R7J) BRL 137,400 BRL 121,629 -11.48%

Acknowledgments: João Messias – direct sales consultant for Chevrolet Espacial Veículos in Natal/RN. Contact: (84) 9110.2407