Children will be vaccinated against Covid inside schools in DF

The acting governor of the Federal District, Paco Britto (Avante), and the Secretary of Health, General Manoel Pafiadache, announced that children will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools. The idea is to take the immunizer to where the target audience is so that vaccine coverage is higher.

Details will be released on Wednesday (19/1). “We will hold a press conference with the aim of presenting the vaccination plan for the opening of schools, which will be on February 14. It’s the vaccine going to meet our student”, said the secretary. The information was passed on this Friday (14/1), during a press conference on the opening of new ICU beds for patients with Covid-19.

Paco Britto also told the column that “the plan will be made for the school region”.

For now, the childhood vaccination campaign starts at 8 am this Sunday (1/16), at the 11 immunization points announced by the Health Department.

Earlier, Wide Angle showed that Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) spoke with the acting governor, Paco Britto (Avante), and asked his replacement to enforce the determination to immediately open more intensive care beds.

With the growth in the number of people infected with the Ômicron variant, in addition to the influenza outbreak and the increase in dengue cases, the occupancy level in ICU beds has returned to 81%, which occurred at the height of the pandemic and is considered a level already alarming.