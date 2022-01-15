Children will be vaccinated against Covid inside schools in DF

The acting governor of the Federal District, Paco Britto (Avante), and the Secretary of Health, General Manoel Pafiadache, announced that children will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools. The idea is to take the immunizer to where the target audience is so that vaccine coverage is higher.

Covid-19: what is known so far about vaccinating children

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.***child-vaccination-what-you-know

Anvisa approved, on December 16, the application of the Pfizer immunizer in children aged 5 to 11 years. For this, a pediatric version of the vaccine will be used, called Comirnatybaona/Getty Images

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.***vaccination-of-children-what-you-know-about-children-what-you-know (2)-of-children-what-you-know (11)

The vaccine is specific for children and has a different concentration than that used in adults. The dose of Comirnaty is equivalent to a third of that applied to people over 12 years oldIgo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a hand holds a syringe***child-vaccination-what-you-know

Vaccination against CovidAline Massuca/Metropolis

In the color image, people in hospital-like clothing run holding a stretcher with a child lying down.***child-vaccination-what-you-knowprofessionals pushing patient in gurney

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 301 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from the coronavirus in Brazil.ER Productions Limited/Getty Images

In the color image, a child with long, black hair is lying on a hospital bed.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day. In addition, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of the disease in children is significant. Apart from the number of deaths, there are thousands of hospitalizationsGetty Images

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the circulation of the virus at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of the little ones.Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis

In the color image, President Bolsonaro's face is centered***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

However, Anvisa’s position has caused a clash in the country. Since the approval for the application of the vaccine in children, the regulatory agency has been criticized by Bolsonaro, his supporters and anti-vaccine groups.HUGO BARRETO / Metropolis

In the color image, a man is positioned to the right. He wears a dark suit and a white mask.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

To discuss the application of the vaccine in children, the Ministry of Health opened a public consultation and announced that immunization will begin on January 14. In addition, the presentation of a medical prescription will not be mandatory.Igo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

Initially, the government’s intention was to demand a prescription. However, after the public hearing held with doctors and researchers, the ministry decided to back off. Disclosure / Health Goiânia

In the color image, a person is sitting while someone injects a syringe into their arm.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

According to the folder, the immunizing agent used will be that of pharmaceutical Pfizer and the suggested interval between each dose will be 8 weeks. If the minor is not accompanied by his parents, he must present a written term signed by the guardian Hugo Barreto / Metropolis

In the color image, a person holds a syringe***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

In addition, although a medical prescription is not required for vaccination, the federal government recommends that parents consult a health professional before taking their children to be vaccinated.Aline Massuca / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is facing a nurse with a syringe in her hands.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

Children will receive Pfizer vaccineIgo Estrela / Metropolis

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

Countries such as Israel, Chile, Canada, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Argentina and Cuba, and the European Union itself, for example, are some of the places that have authorized vaccination against Covid-19 in children.Getty Images

In the color image, a child is sitting while someone injects a syringe into her arm.***child-vaccination-what-you-know-about-child-what-you-know (2)

Vaccination against Covid-19 of children starts this Sunday in DFbaona/Getty Images

In the color image, a man is positioned to the left. He wears a dark suit and a white mask.***vaccination-of-children-what-you-know-about-children-what-you-know (2)-of-children-what-you-know (11)

The decision of the Ministry of Health to extend the range of doses of the immunizer contradicts Anvisa’s guidance, which advocates a three-week break between one application and another for children aged 5 to 11 years.Rafaela Felicciano / Metropolis

Campaign will have 11 vaccination points for children in DF on Sunday

See how Covid-19 acts on our body:

coronavirus illustrationcoronavirus

Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different waysGetty Images

In the color image, a person's body is positioned in the center. The person measures the circumference of the belly***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

Elderly people and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, lung disease or obesity, and those who are immunosuppressed are at greater risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images

woman lying in bed coughing covid coronavirus flu***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrhea.Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

coronavirus***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

Two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has changed.Getty Images

woman smelling orange***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages

Coronavirus COVID-19***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images

woman with headache***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

It currently resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

coronavirus illustration***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

The change in the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, since people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulation.Pixabay

mask illustration***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

A study done in the United Kingdom, with 38 thousand people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images

Man and woman***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and a fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images

elderly covid test***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images

people carrying vaccine***Coronavirus-acts-on-the-body

Most infected people who have had both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat.Mueller Malt/GettyImages

Details will be released on Wednesday (19/1). “We will hold a press conference with the aim of presenting the vaccination plan for the opening of schools, which will be on February 14. It’s the vaccine going to meet our student”, said the secretary. The information was passed on this Friday (14/1), during a press conference on the opening of new ICU beds for patients with Covid-19.

Paco Britto also told the column that “the plan will be made for the school region”.

For now, the childhood vaccination campaign starts at 8 am this Sunday (1/16), at the 11 immunization points announced by the Health Department.

Earlier, Wide Angle showed that Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) spoke with the acting governor, Paco Britto (Avante), and asked his replacement to enforce the determination to immediately open more intensive care beds.

With the growth in the number of people infected with the Ômicron variant, in addition to the influenza outbreak and the increase in dengue cases, the occupancy level in ICU beds has returned to 81%, which occurred at the height of the pandemic and is considered a level already alarming.

