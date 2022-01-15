City beat Chelsea with De Bruyne’s goal and shoot as leader

In the duel between leaders and runners-up in the English Premier League, better for Manchester City, who, playing at home, beat Chelsea 1-0. Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal of the match in a beautiful individual play completed with a shot placed outside the area.

With the triumph, City shoots up in the first place of the English Championship. Now with 56 points, the Manchester team opens up a 13-point advantage over Chelsea, the runner-up in the competition.

Liverpool can still take the second position and reduce City’s lead, as they have 42 points and two games less.

Manchester City returns to the field for the Premier League next Saturday (22). At 2:30 pm (GMT), Pep Guardiola’s men visit Southampton for the 23rd round of the competition.

Chelsea, in turn, will be visiting again in their next game in the national competition. The team faces Brighton, starting at 17:00 (Brasília time), next Tuesday (18), in an advanced confrontation of the 24th round.

Warm game in the first half

Kevin De Bruyne and Kanté dispute the ball in the duel between Manchester City and Chelsea Image: Playback/Twitter @ChelseaFC

Despite desperately needing the win to close the gap to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, Chelsea were unable to threaten the hosts in the first half.

The fact is that the defensive posture of the London team also hindered Manchester City, who had difficulties to finish with danger, despite dominating the actions of the game.

In the 39th minute, Manchester City created the first clear scoring chance of the game. De Bruyne put pressure on Kovacic in the attacking field and managed to intercept a pass. The deflected ball was left with Jack Grealish, unmarked. The English midfielder hit Kepa’s counterfoot, who made a great save with his leg.

Three minutes later, the Grealish – De Bruyne duo attacked again. This time, the English midfielder carried the ball down the left, invaded the area and played backwards. The Belgian teammate hit the first time, but sent it over the goal, scaring Kepa. In the first half, that was it.

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish stops at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Image: Playback/Twitter @ChelseaFC

Foot on the accelerator in the second stage

The teams returned with the same formations for the second half, but the game completely changed its rhythm.

Manchester City continued to move up the mark and control the ball. Thus, in the very first minute it arrived with danger. De Bruyne, again, went well on the left and crossed low. Sterling almost completed for the goal, but fell in the area and asked for a penalty – which the referee did not score.

In the sequence, Kovacic recovered from the error of the first half with a good anticipation in the midfield. The Croatian took off and gave a beautiful pass to Lukaku, who hit in place and saw Ederson make a great save. On the rebound, Ziyech, with City’s defense recomposed, kicked over the goal.

At 17 minutes, the hosts started to scare again. Kevin De Bruyne took a free kick over the wall, placed, and saw Kepa make a good save. Five minutes later, it was Sterling’s turn to invade the area and beat out, losing another chance to the hosts.

Better in the game, City already deserved the goal when he arrived. In the 25th minute, De Bruyne started through the middle, escaped Kante’s foul and, with no option to pass, cut to the right and hit placed, taking it out of Kepa’s reach.

City is close to expanding

Without retreating, Manchester City was closer to increasing the score than to taking the tie. So much so that in the 38th minute, Sterling made a good move on the right and played for Foden, who isolated.

At 41, City gave another scare, with Grealish. Kepa got the better of the private duel with the English midfielder once again. Shirt 10 swung over the marking inside the area and hit hard. The Spanish goalkeeper defended well. Despite City’s insistence, the low score was maintained until the end.

Who did well: De Bruyne

Even in the lukewarm pace of the first half, Kevin De Bruyne called the game and participated in the two most dangerous situations for the home team.

In the second half, the midfielder grew even more in the match, distributing good passes, scaring free kicks and becoming a factor of imbalance when scoring in a great individual move.

Who was bad: Marcos Alonso

Insecure in the exits of the ball, committing silly fouls and ineffective in the rises to the attack, it showed a great difference in relation to the holder of the position: Ben Chillwell.

unfortunate substitutions

Thomas Tuchel took about 70 minutes (45 in the first half plus 25 in the second) to change the team. The moment chosen by the coach seems not to have been the happiest

In the 24th minute of the second half, the German coach promoted the entries of Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, replacing Pulisic and Ziyech. It didn’t even have time to know if the change would be good. The next minute, before the reserves had even touched the ball, Kevin De Bruyne scored for City.