City in Argentina is overrun by beetles during strong heat wave

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on City in Argentina is overrun by beetles during strong heat wave 6 Views

Located in the Argentine province of La Pampa, the city of Santa Isabel has been infested by thousands of beetles this week. According to experts, the “invasion” of insects has intensified due to a heat wave that is affecting the entire southern region of the American continent.

> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina by Whatsapp

In images shared on social networks last Monday (10), residents of the region show the beetles in boxes, buildings, culverts, swimming pools and parks.

> South America is the 2nd hottest place in the world this week

The head of the Santa Isabel Police Department, Omar Sabaidini, said in an interview with Info Huella that the number of beetles caused damage to some properties.

Read more on , partner of NSC Total.

Read too

Flight that would bring Covid vaccines to children in SC arrives only with doses against yellow fever

BBB 22 participants are announced this Friday; see in real time

Positive tests for Covid increase from 8% to 40% in SC

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Kissing virus can cause multiple sclerosis, study shows

Photo: LOIC VENANCE / AFP Multiple sclerosis (MS), a progressive disease that affects 2.8 million …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved