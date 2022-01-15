City in Argentina is overrun by beetles during strong heat wave

Located in the Argentine province of La Pampa, the city of Santa Isabel has been infested by thousands of beetles this week. According to experts, the “invasion” of insects has intensified due to a heat wave that is affecting the entire southern region of the American continent.

In images shared on social networks last Monday (10), residents of the region show the beetles in boxes, buildings, culverts, swimming pools and parks.

An impressive outbreak of beetles (cascarudos) has affected the city of Santa Isabel in La Pampa. Argentina

video by: @QuakeChaser35 pic.twitter.com/pDNpRpj9KD — Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) January 10, 2022

The head of the Santa Isabel Police Department, Omar Sabaidini, said in an interview with Info Huella that the number of beetles caused damage to some properties.

