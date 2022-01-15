Climate Changes Already Impact Tiger Shark Migration | biodiversity

New research published in Global Change Biology shows that warming Atlantic Ocean waters off the northeast coast of the United States are changing the migrations of one of the region’s top predators: the tiger shark. According to the researchers, these water giants, which can reach 4.5 meters in length, are venturing about 400 kilometers further north in the summer and arriving about a month earlier than they did in the 1980s.

The study shows that these changes in the migratory patterns of sharks almost perfectly track the evolution of changes in the region’s water temperature over the last few years, says Smithsonian Magazine. The new study, which combines nearly ten years of satellite tracking data with 40 years of shark capture records, shows that the species is making rapid and significant changes in its range to deal with the effects of climate change.

The change in migration patterns brings concern to Science. Neil Hammerschlag, a shark researcher at the University of Miami and lead author of the study, says that predators at the apex of the food chain help to control and regulate the ecosystems where they live, but researchers still cannot say how tiger sharks will affect the new ecosystems they are moving into.