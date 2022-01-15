‘Cobra Kai’ Loses As Netflix’s #1 Series

Since your arrival at Netflix, the series ‘Snake Kai’ has been a huge success among fans and critics, earning numerous accolades from both parties.

However, after breaking multiple viewing records, the most recent season dropped from the top spot on the platform’s most-watched original productions list. streaming after two straight weeks. The Throne now belongs to the recent season two premiere of reality show ‘Cheer’ (via comicbook.com).

According to Netflix’s own metrics, the 4th season of ‘Snake Kai’ was transmitted by no less than 120 million hours in its first three days of release – and other 107.8 million in the second week.

Remember the trailer:

In the new cycle, Johnny and Daniel will have to put their differences aside and join forces to prevent sensei John Kreese from generating a new and perverse rivalry between a group of teenagers. On the verge of entering a new Karate tournament, the two of them are yet to discover that what is at stake is much more than a simple trophy.

Enjoy watching:

In addition to Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, the list has Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand.

It is worth remembering that the production has already been renewed for the 5th season!

COBRA KAI takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Tournament, with the continuation of the inevitable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).