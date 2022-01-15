Conversation with Abel and importance of Palmeiras convinced Alario in a frustrated negotiation

Palmeiras did not reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen and, therefore, withdrew from the hiring of Lucas Alario. The athlete welcomed the arrival of the Greatest National Champion, convinced after a conversation with coach Abel Ferreira.

As I knew the OUR LECTURE, in the last week, when the business was still in an embryonic stage, the coach called and talked to the striker. The attitude and what was said by the Portuguese left the player excited with the possibility of wearing the colors of the Greatest National Champion.

In addition, according to people close to the athlete, the importance and protagonism of the two-time champion club of America in 2021 were fundamental for the agreement between Alario and Palmeiras.

The deal, however, did not have a positive outcome, as Alviverde was unable to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen. The team was looking for a loan until the end of the year and made different offers, but the models were not of interest to Bayer.

This caused discontent in the coach, who feels that he is living a ‘déjà vu’, after all, at the beginning of 2021, the board also negotiated with different athletes and could not guarantee the arrival of a striker.

Palmeiras’ idea was to have the Argentine on loan until the end of the season and that his arrival would be in time for the Club World Cup. Alviverde has until January 24 to send the final list of athletes to FIFA.

