Copa SP: Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Inter, Palmeiras, São Paulo and Vasco seek place in the round of 16 this Saturday | junior soccer sp cup

Saturday brings the definition of how the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior will be. Eight more matches will define the last classified.

Six duels will be broadcast live by sportv, in addition to being followed in real time on ge, with exclusive videos. They are: Atlético-GO x Palmeiras (at 11am), Inter x Portuguesa (at 3pm), Audax x Vasco (at 5:15pm), Retrô-PE x Cruzeiro (at 7pm, on sportv2), Flamengo x Oeste (at 7:30pm) and São Paulo x São Caetano (at 9:45 pm).

The rest of Saturday’s matches are as follows:

11:00 – Canaã-BA x Juventus, in São Paulo.

15:00 – Desportivo Brasil x Iape-MA, in Porto Feliz.

See below for more details about the games:

One of the great candidates for the title (it would be his first in Copinha), Palmeiras arrives for the match against Atlético-GO after beating Mauá 4-0 in the previous phase. The alviverde team should still not have Endrick, their biggest promise, who is recovering from Covid.

The Dragon tends to be a tough opponent. He is undefeated in the tournament, with three wins and a draw. In the second phase, they passed Água Santa, with a 2-1 victory.

15:00 – Inter x Portuguesa (in Santana de Parnaíba, live on sportv)

Current champions of Copinha, Inter return to the field in search of a spot in the round of 16 against an opponent they faced in the first phase – and won 2-1. The triumph over Portuguesa was one of Colorado’s four in the tournament, in a 100% success campaign. In the last one, 3 to 0 over Flamengo-SP.

Lusa, in order to review Inter, had to go through a tough game in the second phase. They beat Avaí 2-1.

17:15 – Audax x Vasco (in Osasco, live on sportv)

Vasco’s goal scoring machine has a new test this Saturday. After dispatching Joinville with a 4-0 rout, which continued the series of goals in the first phase (there were 19 in three matches, including a 12-0 rout), the Rio team faces Audax.

The São Paulo team had trouble in the previous phase. They needed penalties to overcome Ska Brasil after a 0-0 draw in normal time. Before, they won two and lost one – precisely to Joinville, the opponent thrashed by Vasco.

19:00 – Retro-PE x Cruzeiro (in Itapira, live on sportv2)

Cruzeiro is looking for a spot in the round of 16 after overcoming a tough game in the previous phase, with a 1-0 victory over a Serie A club, Red Bull Bragantino. And review the Retro. The Pernambuco team was one of Raposa’s opponents in the group stage – the miners won 2-0.

The celestial team, with 100% of success and a defense still zero, has wide favoritism. But take an opponent who gains confidence. In the previous phase, Retrô eliminated ABC-RN, with a 2-1 victory.

19:30 – Flamengo x Oeste (in Barueri, live on sportv)

Flamengo x Oeste is another reunion this Saturday. The two teams shared a key in the first phase and had a frenetic duel, with a 3-3 draw after the São Paulo team opened 3-0 in the first half.

In the second phase, Oeste had to resort to penalties to secure the spot after drawing 1-1 with Ibrachina-SP in normal time. And the same almost happened with Flamengo. Igor Jesus, in the 49th minute of the second half, scored the goal of the red-black classification against Náutico.

21:45 – São Paulo x São Caetano (in São Caetano do Sul, live on sportv)

São Paulo, coached by Alex, defends a very firm campaign in Copinha, with 100% success and only one goal conceded. In the knockout stage, he showed strength by eliminating EC São Bernardo with a 3-0 victory.

Now, he sees the opponent that has imposed the most difficulty on him – and precisely the only one who managed to leak him, in 2 to 1 for Tricolor in the group stage. After passing second in the bracket, Azulão eliminated Londrina in the knockout stage.

