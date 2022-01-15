Corinthians confirms squad to face Resende; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to face Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, for the third phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. The ball rolls at 9:45 pm, at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos.

For the game, coach Diogo Siston opted for maximum strength in the lineup. With that, repeats the team that faced Ituano, last Wednesday, a game they won by 5 to 0.

Therefore, Diogo Siston selected Corinthians with Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Keven; Giovanni and Felipe Augusto.

My Helm

On the bench, Diogo Siston’s options are: Bruno Carcaioli, Daniel Marcos, Riquelme, Murillo, Vitor, Ryan, Rodrigo Varanda, Pedrinho and Pedro

In case of victory, Corinthians faces Botafogo, for the round of 16 of Copinha. The knockout phase of the competition, it is worth mentioning, is always played in a single game. In case of a tie, the game goes to penalties, without extra time.

Today’s match marks the second meeting between Corinthians and Resende in this edition of Copinha. In the first match, Timãozinho won 2-1, with goals from Keven and Matheus Araújo.

