Corinthians discusses name of former Palmeiras center forward called up by Tite, says website

Corinthians included one more name in its ambitions for the position of center forward, the last wish of the board for the 2022 season. This is the 23-year-old striker Arthur Cabral, currently in Basel, Switzerland., recently called up by coach Tite for the Brazilian national team.

According to Ge, the player is part of the conversations of the direction in search of someone who arrives to assume the condition of starter in charge of the attack. The team has already tried Cavani, but the Uruguayan will not leave Manchester United before the end of the European season in May, a case similar to that of Luis Suarez, from Atletico Madrid..

According to the report, there has not yet been any progress in terms of surveys or offers for the athlete, but Cabral sees the idea of ​​returning to Brazil in the year of the 2022 World Cup as a good possibility. He stood out for Ceará, in 2017, and was bought by Palmeiras, where he had few opportunities until he was sold to the Swiss..

The obstacles, however, are the fact that Cabral has already been speculated in several teams of high financial power, such as Newcastle, from England, Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, Barcelona, ​​from Spain, and Zenit, from Russia.

With a contract until June 2023 and a price valued at 20 million euros by the club itself recently, Arthur escapes the characteristic sought out lately by Corinthians – experienced athletes at the end of their contract, concentrating efforts on salary payment.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves admitted to the search this week, detailed Cavani’s situation and said he never spoke to Diego Costa. According to him, the athlete’s name is important in terms of repercussion, since the payment of the salary will be in charge of Taunsa.

Although he does not have the level established by Cavani, Costa and Suárez, Cabral comes from scoring years in Switzerland. He ended 2021 as the eighth-highest-scoring player worldwide, scoring 39 in 51 appearances., the same number obtained by Salah, from Liverpool, and Depay, from Lyon – in much more competitive leagues.

In the current season, Cabral scored 27 goals in 31 matches. There were 14 goals in the Swiss Championship and another 13 in the Conference League, sort of the third continental tournament inaugurated by UEFA.

