Corinthians renews Adson’s contract and expands bond with youth from the base

Corinthians concluded this Saturday the renewal of the contract of attacking midfielder Adson, with salary appreciation and a one-year extension. Previously scheduled to end on December 31, 2023, the 21-year-old’s bond now runs until the end of 2024 with Timão.

“I’m very happy with this renewal. It’s another dream come true in my life. Let’s go together in search of our goals this season”, commented the Corinthians athlete to the club’s website.

Raised to the professional ranks last season, Adson has three goals and three assists in 24 matches played so far. He came to be the team’s starter for a brief period on the left wing, but lost space after suffering a strong entry into a match against Athletico, still in the first round of the Brazilian.

The extension with Adson follows the line of renewals of the youngest athletes in the professional squad. Under Duilio Monteiro Alves, the moves had already been made with defender João Victor and Raul Gustavo, midfielder Du Queiroz, left-back Lucas Piton and attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira.

Among the youngest, who has the shortest contract is Ruan Oliveira, recovering from a second knee surgery and not sure if he will stay after June 30, 2022. The other names are midfielders Roni and Xavier, with a contract until the end of 2022.

