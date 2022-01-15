Corinthians should define the future of 13 Under-20 athletes who will reach age in 2022; see details

Corinthians said goodbye to the Copa São Paulo on Friday night after losing to Resende. In addition to dealing with elimination, some players still don’t know what their fates will be for the season. all in all, 13 athletes from the club are over the age of this year and will no longer be able to defend the category.

To make matters worse, the Under-23 category is no longer an option for these players. Corinthians, as informed by the My Helm last Thursday, chose to extinguish the category in the 2022 season.

Among the names, there are athletes of all positions, such as goalkeeper, defender, side, midfielder, midfielder and striker. The situation of each player needs to be studied and two different destinations can be taken: they can be negotiated (either permanently or on loan) or promoted to the professional team – some are already in other clubs, but should return to Parque São Jorge soon .

The most urgent definition is that of forward Emerson Urso, who is with Diogo Siston’s team at Copinha. The player has a valid contract with Timão until the end of January, being the shortest contract of the 13 athletes.

Some other players, such as full-backs Luan Vitor and Kevin Emmel, as well as midfielder Juan David, have contracts until the second half of this year. The defenders are on loan, while the midfielder did not appear on Siston’s list for Copinha.

THE My Helm details below each player who exceeds age and will not be able to continue in the U-20 category. Some names, such as goalkeeper Alan Gobetti, full-backs Reginaldo and Daniel Marcos and midfielder Luis Mandaca are also on the list. Check out!

goalkeepers

Birth: 02/12/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 06/05/2023

defenders

Alan Ferreira (on loan to the West)

Birth: 02/12/2001

Loan agreement valid until: 02/25/2022

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 07/31/2023

Birth: 07/13/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 05/31/2022

sides

Birth: 10/30/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 12/31/2024

Birth: 08/17/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 09/30/2023

Carlos Henrique (lent to Portuguese for Copinha)

Birth: 02/27/2001

Loan agreement valid until: 02/20/2022

Contract with Corinthians valid until: August 2022

Luan Vitor (lent to the West for Copinha)

Birth: 02/05/2001

Loan agreement valid until: 02/25/2022

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 12/31/2022

Kevin Emmel (on loan to Ibrachina FC)

Birth: 02/24/2001

Loan agreement valid until: 01/31/2022

Contract with Corinthians valid until: September 2022

socks and flywheels

Birth: 10/02/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 08/31/2024

Birth: 03/31/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 12/31/2022

attackers

Birth: 12/20/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 05/31/2022

Birth: 05/13/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 01/31/2022

Birth: 03/03/2001

Contract with Corinthians valid until: 03/09/2022

