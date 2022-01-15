Corinthians should have more relay on the left side in 2022; understand the situation

Corinthians supporters can prepare to see a relay in the starting left-back during the year 2022. The coaching staff intends to use Lucas Piton much more times than they used last season and, thus, rotate with Fábio Santos.

The idea is to help Fábio, at 36, face a schedule that promises to be quite complicated for Corinthians. The expectation is approximately 70 games in four competitions in just ten months – January, for vacation and pre-season, and December, for the World Cup, are disregarded.

Proof of this was the first draft of the starting lineup made by coach Sylvinho this Friday afternoon. Piton started the activity alongside Cássio, Giuliano, Paulinho & co., with Fábio Santos in the reserve team – the pair was reversed in the second part of the training.

It is also worth remembering that, in 2022, the left side of Corinthians will have one more option. This is Bruno Melo, ex-Fortaleza, who already trains at CT Joaquim Grava and is waiting for the documentation to be made official. The 29-year-old will be on loan until the end of this season.

Throughout 2021 – the year that included the 2020 Brasileirão and other competitions -, Fábio Santos took to the field no less than 55 games. Lucas Piton, in turn, played in just 22 matches.

